New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Counterfeiting and smuggling pose a significant challenge for law enforcement agencies, impacting public welfare and the economy, an official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the FICCI CASCADE's Capacity Building Programme, Additional Commissioner of Police and Joint Director (Delhi Police Academy) Asif Mohammad Ali stressed the need for stronger enforcement to curb the menace.

Also Read | 'L2: Empuraan': 'Rooting for You, Dear Lal and Prithvi'! Mammootty's Sweet Wish for Mohanlal and Prithviraj Will Win Your Hearts!.

“These unlawful practices have a profound impact on citizens' well-being. As police officers, we must empathise with victims, uphold our moral and legal responsibilities, and take strict action against offenders,” he said.

Assistant Director (Delhi Police Academy) Yogesh Malhotra highlighted the importance of training in tackling illicit trade.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 26: Keira Knightley, Shaheer Sheikh, Nancy Pelosi and Kedar Jadhav - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 26.

“A skilled and empowered police force is the first line of defense against counterfeiting and smuggling,” he said.

According to a FICCI CASCADE report, the illicit market in key sectors such as FMCG, textiles, alcohol, and tobacco is valued at Rs 7.97 lakh crore.

Experts at the event warned that counterfeiting erodes consumer trust, harms businesses, and causes significant tax revenue losses.

Over 450 police officers participated in the programme, aimed at equipping them with the necessary skills to combat illicit trade.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)