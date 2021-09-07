Palghar, Sep 7 (PTI) One lakh COVID-19 vaccines each have been provided to Vasai-Virar civic body and the rural parts of Palghar district for a mega drive on Wednesday, Collector Manick Gursal said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

He said 12,11,363 persons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)