Raipur, Feb 5 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,778 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

There was no rise in the recovery count either, which stood at 11,63,631, leaving the state with one active case, he added.

So far, 1,88,79,888 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 216 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,778, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,631, active cases 1, today tests 216, total tests 1,88,79,888.

