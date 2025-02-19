New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The charred body of a criminal was found near Lado Sarai crematorium in south Delhi's Sainik Farm area, prompting police to launch a probe, an official said on Wednesday

Around noon, Mehrauli Police Station received information about a charred body lying near the crematorium and a team was rushed to the location.

"The burnt body of 40-year-old Subhash, who is a known criminal from Saket Police Station, was found at the spot," the officer said.

The cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident are under probe. Forensic teams have collected evidence and police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas.

