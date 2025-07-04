Gurugram, Jul 4 (PTI) A cultural evening was held in Manesar, Gurugram, as part of the National Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies, officials said on Friday.

The event, backed by the Department of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture, was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Cabinet Ministers Arvind Sharma and Aarti Singh Rao, and other dignitaries.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to an official statement, the event featured a vibrant display of Indian folk traditions and musical heritage, beginning with a Gandharva instrumental music presentation led by Pandit Chetan Joshi.

Joshi and his troupe performed a fusion of Haryanvi folk and traditional Indian instruments, recreating mythological melodies associated with Gandharvas.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

This was followed by an energetic Haryanvi folk dance performance by the Monty Sharma troupe that received enthusiastic applause from attendees.

The concluding act featured a choreographed cultural presentation by the Sanjay Sharma troupe, celebrating the diversity of Indian culture and drawing loud appreciation from the gathering.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)