New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) In an effort towards image-building, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to hire a social media agency, which will increase its presence on platforms like X, Facebook and Instagram.

The proposal on it plans to create a 'brand DDA' through increased visibility, using effective channels of communication, engage with social media influencers on various platforms and even making reels about DDA's projects, events and other public outreach efforts.

"The company will manage all of DDA's existing and future social media activities and digital communication campaigns. Regularly addressing queries and complaints from the public on the social media handles by following up with various departments is also part of the responsibility. We have issued a tender requesting proposals," said an official.

The DDA, which is the biggest land-owning agency of the city, has been expanding its sphere of work besides housing and maintenance of green spaces. In the past two years, several beautification projects, recreational spaces on the Yamuna floodplain, and developments of ghats along the Yamuna bank have been taken up by the authority. Installation of fountains, sculptures and horticulture work has also been taken up.

Periodically the social media strategy and publicity campaigns will be reviewed by the officials for their impact, according to the proposal.

"The agency must collaborate with five influencers yearly (as and when required) who have a minimum follower base of 100K on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter) to invite them for events and various campaigns," the proposal read.

It will be required for creating a video bank and reels for DDA events, as well as regularly covering important DDA project works to maintain an updated photo bank and video library, the tender says further.

As per the proposal, in order to engage with the audiences, the social media agency will have to conduct regular online surveys, quizzes, and contests on all the platforms of DDA, it said.

