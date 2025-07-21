New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will install a steel fence along an 11-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna floodplain from Wazirabad barrage to ITO barrage, in a bid to protect the ecologically sensitive area from encroachment, officials said on Monday.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 18 crore, will be executed within four months by the selected contractor.

This initiative comes as part of a broader effort to reclaim and protect the river's floodplain. In April this year, the DDA informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it had recovered 24 acres of encroached land under the Yamuna Vanasthali project between January and April.

"The fencing will secure restored areas like Yamuna Vatika, Asita, and other vacant patches on both eastern and western banks. A tender has been floated for this," a DDA official said.

Over the past two years, several recreational spaces have come up on the Yamuna floodplain, which includes parks and cafes, all developed by DDA along the 22-km stretch of the river starting from Wazirabad barrage and ending at Okhla barrage.

The projects are Asita East and West and Kalindi Aviral, which include the Baansera Park, Vasudev Ghat, Amrut Biodiversity Park and Yamuna Vatika near Rajghat, covering a combined area of 740 hectares.

The ongoing Yamuna Vanasthali plan is one of the Yamuna floodplain restoration projects on the eastern bank, stretching from the Wazirabad Barrage to the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT Bridge, spread over an area of 236.5 hectares.

The DDA also plans to interconnect all its existing and upcoming parks along the Yamuna floodplain.

