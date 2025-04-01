New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A firing incident was reported in northeast Delhi's Johripur area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

No one was injured, and the complainant did not received any extortion calls, they said.

Gokal Puri police station received a PCR call at 12.13 am regarding the incident in Pradhan Wali Gali, they added.

The complainant told police that an unidentified person threw a stone at the gate, fired a shot in the air, issued threats, and then fled the scene, a police officer said.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 324(6) (mischief), 351(3) (criminal intimidation ), and 3(5) (general explanations), along with provisions of the Arms Act, at Gokal Puri police station, the officer said.

Efforts are on to apprehend the suspect, with police teams deployed to locate and identify the person, police said.

