New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday invited applications for filling up two posts of pro tem members of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), officials said.

In August, the Supreme Court nominated Justice (retd) Jayant Nath as pro tem chairperson of the DERC amid an impasse between the AAP government and the lieutenant governor over the appointment of the city's power regulator's chief.

In November, the top court set up a three-member selection panel for short-listing and appointing two temporary members of the DERC.

The DERC comprises a chairman and two members. Currently, the panel has no members.

DERC's previous chairman Justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain retired in January. Of the two members, one retired last year and the other, A K Ambasht, completed his tenure in August this year.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the Power Department of the Delhi government said as per the directions of the Supreme Court of India, the selection committee has decided to call applications from eligible candidates for the appointment of two pro tem members of the DERC.

The applicants need to have adequate knowledge and show capacity in dealing with problems relating to engineering, finance, commerce, economics and law or management in accordance with Section 84(1) of the Electricity Act, 2003, it said.

The member will hold office till the outcome of the proceedings which are pending before the Supreme Court's bench in a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, it said.

The member will receive a pay of Rs 2,25,000 per month along with other allowances as applicable, it said.

The DERC decides power tariff every year, an exercise that needs to be completed for the current year. The immediate responsibility of the pro tem member would be to complete the process and announce the power tariff for the fiscal, the officials said.

