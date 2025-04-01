New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Delhi government will clean the Shahdara Link drain over the next six months to address pollution concerns and improve the environmental conditions in the surrounding areas, an official said on Tuesday.

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has issued a tender for cleaning the drain, the person said.

"It is the government's priority to clean the drain and the river. We have floated a tender as per those instructions," an official from the I&FC Department stated.

Authorities have often drawn flak over the poor maintenance of the Shahdara Link drain, which runs between Delhi and Ghaziabad. Courts also pulled up Delhi authorities over its filthy condition, as the drain carries floating municipal solid waste, wild grass, and shrubs.

According to the tender document, the cleanup drive will focus on removing these pollutants.

"This drain connects to other drainage systems and passes through multiple areas. Cleaning it will not only benefit the drain itself but also improve the overall environment in nearby localities," the official said.

The drain runs along Swami Dayanand Marg and passes through several residential areas of east Delhi, including Patparganj, Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, and Gandhi Nagar.

Residents have frequently complained about floating waste and sewage, which contribute to a foul odour and health hazards.

Waste from the Shahdara Link drain ultimately flows into the Yamuna River, making its cleanup essential for broader river rejuvenation efforts. The newly elected BJP government has promised to clean the Yamuna.

The previous AAP government had proposed converting the drain into a clean water channel and developing recreational spaces along its banks, but the project never materialised.

