New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday launched a 'Jal Doot' initiative and began installing smart RO water dispensers at bus terminals, starting with Nehru Place, to provide relief to commuters from the scorching heat.

As part of the government's 'Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025', Jal Doot volunteers are being deployed at over 500 bus queue shelters to provide cool and purified water to passengers for free.

Moreover, smart dispensers providing chilled RO purified water would be stationed at all bus terminals, with 14 such machines being installed on a pilot basis, a statement said. The first such water dispenser was inaugurated at the Delhi Transport Corporation's Nehru Place Terminal.

"One of the major initiatives under the Delhi Heat Action Plan is the deployment of 'Jal Doots' at bus queue shelters across Delhi. These trained personnel will provide clean drinking water to passengers waiting for buses from the water containers that they carry, helping to alleviate the effects of extreme heat," said a statement quoting Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh.

He said these volunteers will make commuters aware of the steps they need to take to prevent heatstroke and also provide first aid assistance if needed.

As part of the ‘Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025', DTC is pasting posters and distributing pamphlets on the prevention of heat-related ailments at bus stands.

