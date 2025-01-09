New Delhi, January 9: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly brandishing a semi-automatic pistol during a live video on social media, an official said on Thursday. Based on a tip-off the accused, Sumit, was held in Mangolpuri area in Delhi on January 7, a police officer said.

The officer said that the accused is a habitual offender with six prior criminal cases registered against him. The weapon has been seized from his possession and an FIR has been registered against him, based on which further investigation is underway, he added. Thane Shocker: Man Stabs Brother to Death After Fight Over INR 500 in Maharashtra’s Kalyan, Arrested.

Investigations revealed that Sumit had procured the weapon from a gangster identified as Saurav, the officer said. During interrogation the accused confessed that he intended to use the firearm to enhance his reputation in the local area, police said.

