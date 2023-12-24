New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken action against 111 illegal constructions on agricultural land in its south zone since December 1, an official statement said on Sunday.

The civic body carried out demolition and sealing work in areas such as Dera Mandi, Aya Nagar, Bhati, Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, Neb Sarai, Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, Greater Kailash Part 1 and 2, Mandi Gaon, and Bhati Mines.

A team of the municipal corporation demolished boundary walls built to carve out plots of land at eight places. The civic body also prevented illegal plotting on agricultural land in the Swaroop Nagar ward of the Civil Lines zone, the statement said.

"The MCD team is closely monitoring illegal constructions. It has come to notice that some unscrupulous builders trap the public by luring them with the promise of huge flats. By the time the public comes to know that the construction is illegal it is too late," the statement said.

The civic body appealed to the public not to fall prey to unscrupulous builders trying to lure them with cheap houses and plots.

