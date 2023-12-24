Lucknow, December 24: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released notification for significant recruitment drive to fill over 60,000 vacancies across various positions such as constable, SI, jail warder, radio operator, clerical cadre, computer operator, and computer programmer. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for this notification to be out can now check all the details related to the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Official notification by the board reads "Direct Recruitment to the posts of Civilian Police Constable in Police - 2023 online applications are invited to fill the following vacant posts under Pay Band-5200-20200 Grade Pay 2000 in the new pay scale and Pay Matrix Rs. 21700/- for the posts of Reserve Civil Police for men and women in Uttar Pradesh Police."

Candidates can apply for the UP Police Vacancy 2023 from December 27 and the last date to submit the application form is January 16, 2024. The last date for fee adjustment and amendment in the application is January 18, 2024.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Age limit

Applicants' age should be between 18 and 22 years. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories will be given relaxation in the upper age limit. The maximum age for female applicants is 25 years.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Recruitment Process

The recruitment process includes a written exam. It will carry a total of 300 marks with multiple-choice questions. The total duration of the paper will be 2 hours. The exam will consist of questions from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude, Intelligence, and Logical Ability. A total of 150 questions will be asked in the paper. Also, there will be negative marking of one-fourth marks for wrong answers.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Steps to Check Notification

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Ok On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Notification regarding direct recruitment to the posts of Civilian Police Constable in Police-2023."

The notification PDF will open on the screen, go through the details.

Download the PDF and take its printout for further use.

The application fees is ₹400/- for all candidates. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.

