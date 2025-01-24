New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three people and claimed to have dismantled a national drug syndicate seizing 512 grams of smack worth Rs 2.70 crore, an official said on Friday.

Police said that Rs 5.1 lakh in cash was also seized from their possession, they said.

According to police, the operation is a part of curbing illegal activities during the Delhi assembly polls.

"Based on a tip-off, the team apprehended Pushpa and Avesh alias Bittu in Swaroop Nagar on January 20. Further investigations led to the arrest of supplier Avtar Singh alias Ricky from Tilak Nagar and the recovery of cash linked to drug sales," a senior police officer said.

Police said that Pushpa procured smack, converted it into small packets and distributed them through Bittu near Haiderpur railway tracks. Ricky supplied the contraband to Pushpa.

