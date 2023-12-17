New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has rescued a 14-year-old girl who was abducted from Bihar and brought here to force into prostitution, officials said on Sunday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the police said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

The police received a tip-off on Saturday about a girl being confined in a house, following which a police team raided the house in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar and and rescued the girl, they added.

The girl told the police that she was allegedly abducted by one Irshad (30) five months ago from her native place in Bihar's Araria district, a police officer said.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

The teenager was initially kept at different locations here before recently being shifted to the house of Hasibul (45) and his wife Saniari (36) in Sadar Bazar, the officer said.

The police said the accused trio have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act at the Sadar Bazar police station.

As the girl is orphan, the police produced her before the child welfare committee before sending to a shelter home, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)