New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi woke up to a warm morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 30.7 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 67 per cent at 8.30 am.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 44 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms with rain are likely in the capital on Thursday and Friday.

The IMD has issued a red alert -- the highest-level warning which advises residents to "take action", stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and limit outdoor movement, especially during peak afternoon hours -- for Delhi for June 12 and 13.

On Wednesday, the heat index, a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in, touched an alarming 51.9 degrees Celsius in Delhi. Temperatures ranged from 40.9 to 45.0 degrees Celsius across various weather stations.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 186, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

