New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 74 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 115, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

