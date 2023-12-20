New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 92 per cent. The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday improved to 270 from 295 a day ago but continued to remain in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

