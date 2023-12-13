Latest News | Dhunseri's Poly Films Project in Bengal Begins Commercial Production

Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) Dhunseri Ventures Ltd on Wednesday said it has commenced commercial production of polyester films, used in the packaging sector, at its Panagarh plant in West Bengal.

With a focus on sustainable packaging solutions, the facility will initially manufacture 45,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of BOPET films, catering to the food, cosmetics, personal care and pharmaceutical industries.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

BOPET (biaxial oriented polyethylene terephthalate) is a polyester film used in the packaging sector.

The project is implemented by Dhunseri Poly Films Pvt. Ltd (DPFPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kolkata-based Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How To Check.

"DPFPL is equipped to ramp up production to match the demand," said Chandra Kumar Dhanuka, Executive Chairman and Promoter of Dhunseri Group.

"We have a target of increasing production to 1,60,000 TPA by 2026-27, aiming at a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore from the flexible film business and exports of around Rs 400 crore," he said.

The new plant, spread over 38 acres in the Panagarh Industrial Park, marks a significant investment of Rs 540 crore in Phase I alone, another official said.

The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 200 people directly and contribute significantly to the local economy.

The company has set a target to export nearly 15 per cent of its production to international markets, especially European and African countries.

The project comes at a time as the domestic biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and BOPET market is expected to grow at over 12 per cent per annum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

tories on Latest News at LatestLY. Dhunseri Ventures Ltd on Wednesday said it has commenced commercial production of polyester films, used in the packaging sector, at its Panagarh plant in West Bengal.