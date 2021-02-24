Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Wednesday announced the delivery of 25 BharatBenz staff buses to Bengaluru-based leading tour and travel operator, Sree Travels.

The delivery marks the largest 10T staff bus handover post-COVID-19, signifying a gradual revival in the economy and the bus market, DICV said in a release.

The travel firm bought their first BharatBenz bus in 2019 and then followed up with an order for 25 more buses in 2021, it said.

"BharatBenz is delighted to have delivered 25 staff buses to Sree Travels. This order demonstrates the customer's faith in us and points to a recovery in the transport segment," said Karl-Alexander, Chief Executive Officer and head of Daimler buses in India.

DICV BS-VI bus portfolio has enjoyed strong acceptance since launching with state-of-the-art features and BusConnect telematics that improve fleet efficiency, he said.

“We are glad to receive 25 new staff buses within such a short span of time. BharatBenz products have proven their reliability and long-term durability time," said PN Srinath, Managing Director, Sree Travels.

The company said in the release it has doubled its market share since the introduction of BS-VI models last year and further updated the portfolio last month with eight new models and the Page 2 addition of the 'BSafe' COVID-19 protection pack.

The pack includes standard and optional features such as touchless entry with pneumatic doors, automatic sanitiser dispensers and temperature sensors at the entry point, infection-proof fabric seat covers, additional disposable seat covers, and a UV filter & fresh air circulation kit.

