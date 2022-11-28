New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Government-owned SAIL has advised its employees and stakeholders to neither accept nor offer any bribe while making transactions related to the company.

In an anti-bribe notice, uploaded on its website, the company has directed the stakeholders and workers to report incidents of bribery immediately either through post or lodging a complaint on SAIL website.

"Employees, business associates, stakeholders etc of SAIL are advised not to give or take bribes w.r.t. (with respect to) any transaction of SAIL," the notice said.

According to a SAIL official, the company has implemented the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) to help the organisation prevent, detect and respond to bribery.

An email query sent to Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) seeking reasons for issuing the anti-bribe notice did not elicit any response.

However, as per a company statement, "SAIL is the first Maharatna Public Sector Unit to have implemented the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS)."

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel making company with an annual capacity of about 21 million tonnes (MT).

