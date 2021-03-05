New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Global logistics firms DP World and CMA CGM on Friday said they have jointly received their maiden block train from Mundra, Gujarat, to DP World's private freight terminal (PFT) in Panipat, Haryana.

This service is the first block train by a shipping line between Mundra and Panipat, the companies said in a statement.

The fully loaded 90-TEU (twenty foot-equivalent units) train was flagged off from the Mundra port on February 27, it said.

The service was received in the presence of representatives from DP World and CMA CGM India.

The new weekly block train service will provide dedicated and seamless connection from Mundra port to PFT (ICD) in Panipat, making customers' cargo reach internal markets faster.

With priority rail out option and fixed train schedule, customers will be able to minimise waiting time at the port as well as plan their cargo movements effectively.

DP World provides container train services connecting major cargo centres to gateway ports. HRS hrs

