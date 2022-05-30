New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Revenue intelligence officers have seized 14.63 MT of Red Sanders valued at Rs 11.70 crore from an export-bound consignment, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

DRI officers had developed intelligence that Red Sanders logs were concealed in an export consignment declared to contain "assorted toiletries", for being smuggled out of the country.

Also Read | Amazon To Open New Consumer Robotics Software Development Centre in India: Report.

Accordingly, Operation Rakth Chandan was launched and close surveillance was kept on the suspect export consignment.

“Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 14.63 MT of Red Sanders, estimated at Rs 11.70 crore in the international market, from a consignment that was stuffed at ICD Sabarmati, and which was to be exported to Sharjah, UAE,” it said in a statement.

Also Read | HPSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Over 1800 Posts At hpsssb.hp.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The suspect container was scanned through a 'container scanning device' and examination by DRI revealed that it was fully stuffed with wooden logs of red colour that appeared to be Red Sandalwood.

On de-stuffing, 840 wooden logs, having total weight of 14.63 MT, were found in the container.

"Preliminary examination of the wooden logs by Range Forest Officers confirmed that the logs are of Red Sandalwood, which is prohibited for export. Hence, the same were seized under provisions of Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation regarding domestic movement of the goods, their transportation and the exporter concerned is in progress,” the statement said.

The export of Red Sanders from India is prohibited as per the Foreign Trade Policy.

The rich hue and therapeutic properties of red sanders are responsible for its high demand across Asia, particularly China, for use in cosmetics, medicinal products and high-end furniture/woodcraft.

In the fiscal years 2021-22 and 2020-21, during its operations across the country, DRI seized 95 and 96 MT of Red Sanders respectively, estimated at over Rs. 150 crore in the international market.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)