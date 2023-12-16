Alappuzha, Dec 16 (PTI) Kerala police on Saturday arrested a man for alleged drunken driving and hitting many vehicles injuring at least three before the car was stopped after an accident.

Police have arrested Deepak Ravi (38), a Kerala man settled in Rajasthan for recklessly driving a rental car.

He was driving the car without the front left tyre for many kilometers, Poochackal police said, adding that he caused around three to four accidents in Cherthala police station limit alone.

The Poochackal Police said they were informed about a hit-and-run case from Ernakulam.

"We received information that he evaded the police at Kumblam. After reaching Aroor he took the Poochackal route and we tried to intercept. But he drove dangerously for over 20 kms and stopped after an accident," police said.

Poochackal police arrested and handed him over to the Cherthala police where the vehicle was stopped after the accident. Cherthala Police have charged him under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunken driving and granted him bail later.

Police are yet to ascertain the total number of accidents he caused from Ernakulam.

