Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker e-Sprinto on Wednesday said it is looking to roll out four new high-speed scooters this year.

Among the four new e-scooters, including Sprinto HS, one will cater to the B2B sector while the remaining three will be for B2C segment, the company said in a statement.

The startup currently has a streamlined product portfolio in the low-speed category, consisting of e-Sprinto and e-Sprinto BB models of electric scooter.

The company said its forthcoming range of scooters will cater to both the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) segments, offering a diverse range of features and capabilities.

"We are delighted to reveal our highly anticipated range of high-speed scooters that we are confident will establish a new industry benchmark. We firmly believe that our new line of scooters will deliver an exceptional riding experience, exceeding our customers' expectations," Atul Gupta, Co-founder and Director of e-Sprinto, said.

