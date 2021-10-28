New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Online travel platform EaseMyTrip on Thursday said it will acquire B2B travel marketplace Traviate Online Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum to bolster its hotel and holiday portfolios.

The board of directors considered and approved EaseMyTrip entering into a non-binding agreement offer with Traviate Online for the acquisition of the business, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

"The consummation of the proposed transaction is expected in three months, subject to finalisation of definitive agreements, customary closing conditions and other necessary approvals, as may be required," it added.

This will be the first-ever acquisition by EaseMyTrip, India's second-largest online travel platform and will add a new revenue stream and fast track its expansion in the B2B hotel and holiday space.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Traviate is a technology-driven B2B travel marketplace started in 2016. It has more than 1.2 million hotels and has enabled more than two lakh transactions to date, the statement said.

Commenting on the development, EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Rikant Pittie said, "There is a synergy between EaseMyTrip and Traviate where we leverage cutting-edge technology to build a lean and efficient infrastructure. We are thrilled about this development and look forward to having Traviate as our perfect partner to strengthen our portfolio in the B2B hotel and holiday space."

EaseMyTrip said it aims to further strengthen its B2B offerings with the Traviate acquisition and unlock new ways for its travel partners to increase productivity and efficiency.

"The aim is to create a more robust and growth driven trajectory for the company while contributing to the revival of the global travel ecosystem," the company added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)