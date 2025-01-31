New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) India Inc on Friday hailed the Economic Survey saying it expects a stable macroeconomic environment and looks forward to rationalisation of the tax structure in the Budget to drive consumption through higher disposable income.

Most industry experts agreed with the survey's economic growth projection for India ranging from 6.3-6.8 per cent for 2025-26, anticipating that Saturday's Union Budget will provide an impetus to boost consumption and investment demand.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Nirmala Sitharaman To Announce Official 8th CPC Implementation Date in Union Budget 2025? Check Details Here.

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President of FICCI, said, "It is heartening to note the emphasis the Economic Survey has placed on 'deregulation' and furthering the agenda of ease of doing business in the country. The survey has highlighted that allowing businesses to focus on their core mission is a significant contribution that governments around the country can make to foster innovation and enhance competitiveness."

He further highlighted that regulatory reforms require active participation of the state governments, and their role in improving the business climate in the country is becoming increasingly important.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1000 Credit Officer Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Steps To Apply.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General at CII, stated that the survey makes a comprehensive, in-depth and far-reaching analysis of current economic developments which would be critical for well-informed, evidence-based and futuristic policy-making for "a new India".

"The survey rightly acknowledges the role of the private sector in nation-building and is forthright in its call for lowering the cost of business through deregulation and 'getting out of the way of business' to accelerate growth and create jobs amidst a challenging global environment," he said.

Going forward, CII shared the outlook articulated by the survey on India's growth prospects by projecting a GDP growth rate in the range of 6.3-6.8 per cent for 2025-26 versus 6.4 per cent in the current year on account of fragile external milieu and current state of domestic demand.

Commenting on the survey's GDP growth outlook, FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said, “While the growth assessment is slightly lower than FICCI's own assessment, we expect that the Union Budget tomorrow will provide impetus for both consumption and investment demand. We look forward to rationalisation of the tax structure in the budget with a view to putting more money in the hands of consumers for greater discretionary spending".

"The survey also aptly delves into the subject of AI which is an opportunity as well as a challenge. India needs to harness the power of AI while ensuring that policies are in place to support workers by upskilling, updating educational curriculum and creating new job opportunities in the area of AI applications," Banerjee said.

"We are happy to note that India's economy is displaying steady economic growth, demonstrating resilience in the face of steady yet uneven global growth, slowdown in global manufacturing, risk of synchronised global price increases, geopolitical tensions, and trade policy risks, Hemant Jain, President at PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

The Economic Survey indicates that there are many upsides to domestic investment and output growth. The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption, Jain said.

Going ahead, we expect a stable macroeconomic environment to provide an upside to near-term growth. Overall, India will need to improve its global competitiveness further, through grassroots-level structural reforms and deregulation to reinforce its medium-term growth potential, he observed.

"With India's GDP growth projected between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in FY26, this is a pivotal moment to reinforce our economic framework. Achieving this requires multi-faceted approach-deepening investments in infrastructure, fostering a pro-innovation business environment, and accelerating workforce upskilling. The government's infrastructure push must be complemented by policies that enhance ease of doing business, increasing flexibility in the labour market and de-risk private sector participation in mega projects," Vivek Lohia, MD of Jupiter Wagons Limited, said.

Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) President K Syama Raju said it is pleased to see positive growth in India's tourism and hospitality sector.

"The sector has grown by 7.1 per cent in the first half of FY25, showing strong consumer confidence and increasing travel for both business and leisure. Hotel occupancy has remained stable, while higher room rates and revenue suggest the industry is doing well.

"The tourism sector has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, contributing 5 per cent to GDP in FY23 and creating 7.6 crore jobs. The number of international tourists has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with USD 28 billion in foreign exchange earnings, ranking India 14th in the world for tourism receipts," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)