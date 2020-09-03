Bhubaneswar, Sep 3 (PTI) In a bid to increase its share in the transportation of goods, the East Coast Railway has decided to offer 28 sheds on an outsourcing basis to various business units, an official said on Thursday.

Traders and business houses can use these sheds for storing goods for transportation, he said. "After an interaction with representatives of trade and industries, the East Coast Railway has now planned to provide its 28 goods sheds on outsourcing basis and called for an expression of interest," the official said.

This is a part of the ECoR's effort to facilitate various industries to use its freight services more, he said.

The ECoR has set up business development units (BDUs) to attract traders and industrial units for transportation of their products by railways.

The members of the special units have been interacting with representatives of industries to know about the existing transportation pattern and also to attract more traffic to the railways, the official said.

"All proposals received from customers, traders and industries are being reviewed promptly so that immediate assistance can be provided," he said.

