New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday said that efforts are on for early completion of 19 mega food parks in the country, which are under various stages of implementation.

Efforts are also on to boost value addition in 22 perishables identified by the ministry to supplement the income of farmers as part of the Operation Greens Scheme, he said in a statement after meeting with officials.

The minister, who plans to visit Bihar on August 20, said will conduct an on-the-spot assessment of a mega food park at Mansi in Khagaria district of Bihar, which is 70 per cent complete.

He will also meet Bihar's Industry Minister Shahnawaz Hussain to assess the progress of the mega food park at Motipur block of Muzaffarpur district, approved by the Centre in April this year.

He said the food parks will help the farmers of the region growing litchi, makhana, banana, potato, and maize in large quantities and will provide fresh employment opportunities to women and youth of the area.

Under the scheme of mega food parks, the Centre so far gave a final nod to 38 projects and in-principle approval to three projects in the country. Out of these, 22 mega food park projects have been made operational.

The primary objective of this scheme is to provide modern infrastructure facilities for food processing along the value chain from farm to market.

