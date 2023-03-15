New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 16.27 lakh new members in January, according to payroll data released on Wednesday.

Around 22,800 new establishments have been registered in the month of January 2023 under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation ensuring social security cover to their employees, a Labour Ministry statement said.

Of the total 16.27 lakh employees added during the month, 7.52 lakh employees aged up to 25 years got registered. This shows that the youth of the nation are getting good employment opportunities, it stated.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that enrolment of net female members has been 13.22 lakhs in January 2023.

The data also shows that a total 44 transgender employees have got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of January. This shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society, it stated.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it said.

