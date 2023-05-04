Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Smart battery-swapping solution provider Esmito has joined hands with ElectricFuel to roll out an energy-as-a-service (EaaS) platform across India in a phased manner.

As part of the partnership, ElectricFuel will serve as an EaaS operator enabled by Esmito's technology, consisting of battery swap stations backed by its smart management platform and mobile App, a statement said.

The operations are currently being rolled out in Bangalore and Hyderabad, and will be scaled to pan India in the next six months, it added.

Esmito's swap technology is focused on providing high-performance energy to EVs, especially to the two and three-wheelers. The technology enables 24X7 management of battery's safety, and its utilisation with overall increased operational efficiency aiding in faster adoption of EVs in this segment, said Esmito co-founder Prabhjot Kaur.

Esmito said it offers an innovative solution to such commercial fleet users wherein EV users can swap out their used batteries at a swapping station without having to wait for charging time or needing to carry spare batteries for each vehicle.

"With this partnership with Esmito, we can now offer fully automated Battery swapping solutions to a larger customer base in both fleet and passenger segments. It is a value addition to our existing services and helps us in further enhancing the utilisation of our charging infrastructure," said Sitapathy Chavali, co-founder and CEO of ElectricFuel.

ElectricFuel operates a pan-India EV charging network for cargo and passenger fleet operators.

