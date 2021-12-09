New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) An affiliate of Fairfax Financial Holdings on Thursday offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 313 crore in IIFL Finance through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel (HWIC) Asia Fund sold over 1.04 crore shares of IIFL Finance at an average price of Rs 300.17 apiece.

The transaction took the total transaction size to Rs 312.79 crore.

Through another transaction, Smallcap World Fund Inc picked up 35.61 lakh shares of IIFL Finance at Rs 300 apiece, translating into a deal value of Rs 106.85 crore.

Before this, the fund offloaded IIFL Finance's shares worth Rs 365 crore, while Smallcap had purchased shares worth Rs 300 crore on December 1.

As of September 2021, HWIC Asia Fund held 7.48 per cent shares in IIFL Finance, FIH Mauritius Investments, a subsidiary of Fairfax, owned 22.32 per cent, while Smallcap World Fund Inc had 1.61 per cent shareholding in the company.

On NSE, shares of IIFL Finance Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 307.95, down 0.15 per cent from the previous close.

