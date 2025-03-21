Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said faith is fuelling many livelihoods in Ayodhya with a large influx of devotees.

The CM made the remarks as he inaugurated a soft drink bottling plant in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment Hike: INR 2,100 Kist To Be Given Only After Financial Position Improves, Says Maharashtra Finance Minster Ajit Pawar.

Addressing a gathering, Adityanath said, "Devotees coming from the country and the world are eager to see Ayodhya. Even today there is a huge crowd of devotees here. This is not just faith, this is also becoming the basis of livelihood."

According to a press statement, Adityanath inspected the bottling facility, performed an 'aarti' before the machinery, and planted a sapling on the factory premises.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas 2025 Date, Theme, History and Significance: When Is Bihar Day? Know All About the Celebrations of the Day That Marks the Formation of Bihar in 1912.

Adityanath mentioned Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, four-lane roads, and waterway to Haldia via the Saryu and Ballia rivers as plans for better connectivity to the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)