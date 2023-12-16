Budaun (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A 65-year-old farmer was killed by a bull while he was guarding his crop in the Faizganj Police Station area, police said on Saturday.

"One Ayodhya Prasad Kashyap was guarding his farm on Friday evening when a stray bull attacked him. The injured farmer was admitted to a private hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on Saturday," Faizganj Police Station SHO Vedpal Singh said.

According to locals, the bull gored the farmer in his stomach before throwing him on the ground.

The villagers working in nearby fields admitted Kashyap to the hospital.

