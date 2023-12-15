Gonda (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) A 50-year-old man and his son died from electric shock while irrigating a field in this district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in a village under Paraspur police station limits on Thursday night.

Also Read | AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sesh Mani Pandey said,"Raghvendra Singh and his son Vipin Singh (22), residents of Rajapur village, had gone to irrigate the farm on Thursday night. They received shocks after coming in contact with an electric wire connected with a water pump."

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

According to the SHO, police have not received any formal complaint regarding the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)