Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has suggested key policy changes to the government for the revival of the sector, the industry body said on Wednesday.

The association in a statement said that its senior delegates submitted representations to the government suggesting key policy changes, including waiver or relaxation under the EPCG scheme and Extension on moratorium of three years on the principal amount for all loans, for the revival of the sector.

The delegates met Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday and discussed the deteriorating state of the hospitality and tourism industry and to recommend immediate fiscal measures to save it from imminent collapse, FHRAI Said in a statement.

The representations suggesting key policy changes include sector specific stimulus package like complete waiver of interest on loans, extension on moratorium of 3 years on the principal amount for all loans, direct benefit transfer of basic pay to employees, expediting payments due towards the sector under SEIS (Service Exports from India Scheme) and IT refund.

Waiver of secondary condition on average foreign exchange earnings under Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme and treating payment from foreign tourists in Rs as forex earning, bringing the tenor of ECLGS 1.0 and 2.0 at par with the tenor of ECLGS 3.0 and provisioning of additional funds under the same scheme was suggested in the representation.

The representation also suggested removal of Rs 50 crore cap under the special restructuring window and of the condition requiring accounts classified as standard as of March 31.

"The pandemic has devastated the hospitality sector, businesses are steadily closing and NPAs are rising. In our meeting with the ministers, we recommended a well-made sector specific stimulus package that addresses the most critical aspects of reducing financial loss, mobilising loans and retention of employment," FHRAI vice-president Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

The industry's total revenue in 2019-20 stood at Rs 1.82 lakh crore and as per industry estimates, in FY21, approximately 75 per cent of the revenue of the sector got wiped off, he said.

"That is more than Rs 1.30 lakh crore revenue hit for the Indian economy. The total loan outstanding to the hospitality industry is over Rs 60,000 crore today," he added.

