Shimla, Jun 3 (PTI) Fight against drugs in Himachal Pradesh will continue till the state becomes drug-free and all 68 MLAs will be asked to conduct campaigns against narcotics in their respective assembly constituencies, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters at the Raj Bhavan here, Shukla said, "My focus is on reducing the demand for drugs, especially 'chitta' (adulterated heroin), by creating awareness about the evil of drug abuse. This month, I will be visiting Rohru and Chidgaon in this regard."

Information collected through the social intelligence integrated network system, an anonymous source network including Mahila Mandals and girl college students, helped in nabbing 50 drug peddlers, who had become addicts and suppliers in Rohru and adjoining areas, in December last year.

The governor said letters will be written to all 68 MLAs in the state, asking them to launch campaigns against the drug menace in their respective assembly constituencies.

"Some legislators have already met me and informed me about their efforts against the drug menace in their constituencies. There is a need for all sections of society to come together and eradicate the drug menace from the state," he said.

When told that reportedly a large number of girls have also become drug addicts and peddlers, and there is no dedicated rehabilitation centre for women in the state, Shukla expressed concern and said he will ask the state government to take steps in this direction.

Rehabilitation centres for women can ensure their safety and not reveal the identity of the inmates, so that more families can come forward, he added.

"Increasing use of synthetic drugs like 'chitta' among the youth, especially girls, is a cause of concern and I have been working towards creating awareness by roping in Panchayati Raj Institutions," Shukla said.

