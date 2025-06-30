New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Hyderabad-based textiles manufacturer Filatex Fashions on Monday said its revenue rose by 7 per cent to Rs 191.65 crore in 2024-25 on the back of export orders.

The textile and fashion manufacturing company's total income increased to Rs 191.65 crore in FY25 from Rs 179.02 crore in FY24, marking a 7 per cent growth, a statement said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 30, 2025: As Gold Price Continues To Decline, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Filatex Fashions said its mining subsidiary, Filatex Mines and Minerals, in the last fiscal secured its first major export order worth USD 35 million (Rs 293 crore) from Bloomflora Ventures Ltd for the supply of 2,97,388 metric tonnes of White Marble over a seven-year period.

The mining subsidiary also secured a significant export order worth USD 43.875 million (approximately Rs 365 crore) from Societe DIMO - BTP SARL (SDBS), a company based in the Republic of Guinea, in FY25. The order is for the supply of 1,59,000 tonnes of marble polished tiles over a 5-year period.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Moon Landing Fake or Real? Here's the Truth Behind NASA's Historic Apollo 11 Mission.

Filatex Mines and Minerals became a subsidiary on September 13, 2023, following a strategic equity swap arrangement.

The company's net profit for FY25 came in at Rs 9.41 crore. For the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, its total income was Rs 72.05 crore compared to Rs 69.59 crore in Q4 FY24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)