Gurugram, Feb 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in a readymade clothing store here, gutting goods worth lakhs , officials said on Thursday, adding that it is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in the store.

No casualties were reported in the incident, a fire officer said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 21 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The blaze broke out around 11.52 pm on Wednesday at Fashion Plaza, a shop in front of a mosque in Sadar Bazaar. The fire was brought under control after efforts of nearly two-hours, the fire officer said.

Also Read | What Is Online Share Trading Scam? Here's How To Stay Safe After Fraudsters Dupe Pune Techie of INR 33.75 Lakh in Investment Fraud.

According to police, within minutes, the flames spread rapidly, causing portions of plaster to fall from the walls and ceiling. The fire engulfed the first and second floors along with the ground floor.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service from Bhimnagar fire station and the blaze was doused after two hours of effort, police added.

Bhimnagar fire station officer Ramanand said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but preliminary findings suggest a short circuit as a possible reason

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)