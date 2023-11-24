New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of pen maker Flair Writing Industries was subscribed 46.68 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 67,28,33,455 shares against 1,44,13,188 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 115.60 times, while the portion for non institutional investors received 33.37 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) attracted 13.01 times subscription.

Flair Writing's IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 292 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares worth up to Rs 301 crore by promoters and promoter group entities.

The issue had a price band of Rs 288-304 a share.

Flair Writing Industries Ltd on Tuesday mopped up Rs 178 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for setting up a manufacturing facility for writing instruments at Valsad district in Gujarat; funding the company's capital expenditure and subsidiary Flair Writing Equipments Pvt Ltd (FWEPL).

Besides, the proceeds will be used to support the working capital requirements of the company and subsidiaries FWEPL and Flair Cyrosil Industries. Also, the money will be used for payment of the loan and general corporate purposes.

The company, which owns the over 45-year-old flagship brand 'Flair', is among the top three players in the overall writing instruments industry with a market share of about nine per cent as of March 2023.

It manufactures and distributes writing instruments, including pens, stationery products, and calculators, and has also diversified into manufacturing houseware products and steel bottles.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Ltd) and Axis Capital Ltd were the book-running lead managers to the IPO.

