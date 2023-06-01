New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) will soon conclude the recruitment process of 5,159 posts of category II and III that were advertised last year.

In an official statement, the food ministry said that the FCI "has been one of the leading recruiters in recent years, recruiting a large number of youth every year."

The recruitment process of FCI is conducted only through an online mode of examination and is widely advertised in the Employment News as well as leading national/local newspapers.

The selection is done through open competition and is on a purely merit basis.

"Posts under various categories (Category I, II, III, and IV) are being regularly advertised. FCI has successfully recruited 3,687 Category III officials during the year 2020, 307 Category II and 87 Category I officers during the year 2021," the statement said.

FCI advertised 5,159 posts of Category II & III in the year 2022.

"11.70 lakh candidates have participated in the recruitment process. The online exams in two phases have already been completed. Further, the recruitment process is in its final stage and is likely to be concluded shortly," the statement said.

Instead of downsizing, FCI is filling up the existing vacancies for efficient operations and to meet the human resource shortage.

FCI is the government's nodal agency for the procurement and distribution of food grains.

