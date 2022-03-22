Baripada, Mar 22 (PTI) A 40-year-old forest guard was trampled to death by elephants in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the forest staff tried to chase away three elephants from a paddy field near Baunsuli on Monday night, Rasgovindpur Range Officer Madhusmita Das said.

Chandrakant Rout was shifted to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

A herd of wild elephants from neighbouring Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary of Jharkhand had sneaked into the Rasgovindpur forest range in Baripada division, the official said.

The post-mortem examination on Rout's body was conducted during the day, a police officer said.

