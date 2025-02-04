Dehradun, Feb 4 (PTI) The Uttarakhand police Special Task Force has arrested a man for allegedly cheating people of lakhs of rupees by posing as an army officer and promising a job in the force.

Pramod Kumar alias Vasu was arrested from Chandramani Road here late Monday night on the basis of information shared by Army Intelligence, Dehradun, Uttarakhand STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said.

Vasu is a resident of Nukkad area of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

A fake army identity card, an army uniform, other army-related clothes and a mobile phone were recovered from the possession of the man.

During interrogation, it was found that Vasu, who is currently living in Patel Nagar, cheated youths by posing as an army officer and promising them jobs in various positions such as a driver's.

To win their trust, Vasu often showed up dressed in an army uniform at the military hospital here, the SSP said.

One of his victims, Parvez, said Vasu gave him an admit card for recruitment as a driver in the army and later also showed him a merit list and told him that he had been selected.

Parvez later came to know that the merit list was fake, and approached Patel Nagar Police Station, Bhullar said.

