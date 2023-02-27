Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) French technology company Thales on Monday announced it will be hiring 550 people at its engineering centres in Bengaluru and Noida in 2023.

The move is part of a global plan to hire 12,000 employees, which includes 5,500 in France, a statement said.

* * * * * Exim Bank ties up with RBL Bank

* Exim Bank on Monday announced a tie-up with private sector lender RBL Bank under the Trade Assistance Programme (TAP), to support cross-border trade transactions.

Under the programme, India Exim Bank aims to facilitate and enhance India's exports globally by providing credit enhancement to trade instruments, according to a statement.

