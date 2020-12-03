Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) FreshToHome, which sells fresh fish and meat online, on Thursday said it has expanded its daily delivery service, FTH Daily, which delivers milk, groceries, fruits, vegetables, and daily essentials, in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

FTH Daily is now available in these three cities, offering all the daily essentials like grocery and staples, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, bakery, and a variety of other food products right at the doorstep, according to a statement.

There is no minimum order and the delivery is completely free of cost.

"We have launched FTH Daily to ease the lives of millions of consumers with their daily essential needs. We aim to become our customers' daily nutrition partner, catering to their food needs at competitive prices," FTH Daily Co-founder and CEO Shan Kadavil said.

It added that its free delivery platform allows its customers to order only what they want daily, thereby preserving nutrition intact. "We also plan to expand beyond Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune to other metros in India shortly."

To expand its presence in India and abroad, FreshToHome recently raised a total of USD 121 million in the largest-ever consumer tech Series C funding in India.

The company has over 1,500 fishermen across 125 harbours in India on its platform and continues to further expand its network.

