Coimbatore, Feb 13 (PTI) A four-member gang on Monday hacked a man to death near the District Court Complex here in full public view, police said.

Gokul, along with his friend Manoj, has come to attend a hearing in connection with a case against him and went to the tea shop behind the court complex, they said.

The gang, which was following the duo, suddenly took out lethal weapons and attacked Gokul grievously. His friend, who attempted to rescue him, was also attacked, police said

Though a majority of the people present managed to escape, a group tried to catch the gang, which managed to flee the place.

Police rushed to the spot and sent Gokul's body to the government hospital for post-mortem while Manoj was admitted for treatment.

Police are collecting CCTV footage from the area to find out the identity of murderers, Further investigation is on, they said.

The incident took place hours after the murder of a 32-year old man in nearby Papanaickenpalayam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)