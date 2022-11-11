Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Garware Hi-Tech Films (GHFL) on Friday reported an 11.1 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September at Rs 48 crore

The specialty polyester film manufacturer had logged a PAT of Rs 43 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, GHFL said in a statement.

Revenue of the company grew by 16.2 per cent to Rs 395 crore compared to Rs 340 crores in the same quarter last year.

"It has been a steady quarter and half year for GHFL, despite global challenges, as we have been able to find a balance to increase our profitability as well as make investments that will contribute incrementally to GHFL's top line.

"These measures will eventually take the company to a niche position in the specialty films market in all the geographies where we have a presence," GHFL Chairperson and Managing Director S B Garware added.

