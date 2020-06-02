Latest News | GEECL Profit Drops 24 Pc in 2019-20

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) India-focused coalbed methane (CBM) explorer Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEECL) on Tuesday said its net profit for the year ended March 31 fell by 24 per cent on lower sales revenue.

GEECL, which is listed in London, said cash profit on a constant currency basis at USD 11.83 million in 2019-20 was lower than the profit of USD 15.61 million in the previous year, according to a statement by the company.

Revenue fell to USD 36.76 million from USD 40.33 million.

The company realised a price of USD 10.42 per million metric British thermal unit (mmBtu) for 10.38 million cubic feet per day of gas produced in the financial year 2019-20. This was lower than USD 10.43 per mmBtu rate realised for 11.48 mmscfd gas output in the previous year.

"Due to COVID-19, there was a national lockdown in India from March 25, 2020, onwards, which is now in the process of being relaxed. Following the year-end, COVID-19 had an adverse impact on sales in April and into May 2020. The company has taken appropriate measures to optimize costs and increase efficiencies," it said.

It said that with the easing of the lockdown measures and the Indian economy slowly opening up, sales have already seen an increase in May and expected to reach pre-lockdown levels by July.

"Helpfully, all customers largely continue to remain with the company and, over the last two months, we have renewed some contracts at the same selling price as before," the statement said.

Prashant Modi, managing director & CEO of GEECL, said that despite the impact of a slowing world economy, the global COVID-19 pandemic and a slowdown in the growth rate of the Indian economy, revenue and sales volume have largely remained resilient.

The company's business and balance sheet have been able to comfortably withstand the severe impact of these events, he said. "In response, we have a focused plan of further optimising production, cutting costs, and increasing efficiencies. We will be pursuing further organic growth in the huge market of Kolkata and also to the wider state of West Bengal when the GAIL pipeline is complete, where that will allow us to expand our customer base and sales volumes."

State-owned GAIL is laying a gas pipeline from Jagdishpur in Uttar Pradesh to Haldia in West Bengal and Bokaro in Jharkhand and Dhamra in Odisha. This pipeline is expected to be completed by December, providing GEECL an opportunity to move gas produced from its CBM block at Raniganj in West Bengal to Kolkata market and other parts of the state.

With the steps being taken by the government to accelerate the growth of the Indian economy, demand for hydrocarbons will continue to grow, as is evident from the rising imports, he added.

