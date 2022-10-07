Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has invited Vedanta Group to set up its semi-conductor chip manufacturing industry in Rajasthan amid a tussle for the project between Maharashtra and Gujarat.

During the inaugural session of 'Invest Rajasthan' Summit held here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that there is a protest going on in Maharashtra on the shifting of the factory to Gujarat.

"There is a protest going on in Maharashtra that why Anil Agarwal is shifting the industry to Gujarat. A lot of it has appeared in newspapers. I would like to say you (Agarwal) that there is a fight between Maharashtra and Gujarat. So, shift the industry to Rajasthan," Gehlot said.

He further said, "There will be no fight. Rajasthan is your own state. Finish this fight. You are doing a very big investment."

The Chief Minister said that after corona pandemic, there is a huge crisis for a semiconductor chip, which is used in mobile phones, laptops and even cars.

He said that Vedanta Group is digging oil and running mines in Rajasthan and there is no doubt that he is also taking care of the state.

Gehlot said that there is no dearth of mines and minerals in the state and it is his (Agarwal) thinking that how to scientifically extract them. He is always concerned about Rajasthan.

Earlier, Vedanta Group Chairman had said that the semiconductor chip manufacturing factory to be set up in Gujarat under a joint venture of Vedanta and Foxconn will be a game changer as the cost of the finished products using chips would significantly reduce.

He said that a cluster of TV, laptop, and other electronic items manufacturing units should be developed in Rajasthan, which will reduce the cost of finished products because the raw materials—semiconductor chips and display---will be supplied from the factory in Gujarat.

Vedanta -Foxconn would invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up the semiconductor and display manufacturing facility in Gujarat, which would create one lakh job opportunities.

